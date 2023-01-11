Jerrod Carmichael hosts the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
The Golden Globes were back on NBC Tuesday night (January 10th), after being taken off the air in 2022 due to a lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. This year’s show, which could also be streamed live on Peacock, was hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.
Addressing the issue head-on, Carmichael said of the HFPA: “I’m not saying it’s a racist organization, but it didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died.” He also commented on the moment he was asked to host the show, joking, “One minute you’re at home making mint tea, the next you’re invited to be the Black face of an embattled white organization.” Carmichael ended his monologue saying he was happy to be in the presence of “talented people, people I admire,” adding, “this is an evening where we get to celebrate, and I think the industry deserves evenings like this.”
The big winners of the evening included Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, and The Banshees of Inisherin for film and Abbott Elementary and The White Lotus for television.
Michelle Yeoh gave an emotional acceptance speech for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, saying it’s been “an incredible fight to be here today, but I think it’s worth it,” and commenting on the discrimination she’s faced in the industry. “I remember when I first came to Hollywood,” she said. “It was a dream come true until I got here,” adding that she was told she was a “minority.” When the cut-off music came on, Yeoh told the pianist, “Shut up, please. I can beat you up, okay? And that’s serious.”
Ke Huy Quan also teared up during his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture. Thanking Steven Spielberg for his role in Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom, he said, “As I grew older, I started to wonder if that was it, if that was just luck. For so many years, I was afraid I had nothing more to offer. No matter what I did, I would never surpass what I achieved as a kid. Thankfully, more than 30 years later, two guys thought of me. They remembered that kid, and they gave me an opportunity to try again. Everything that has happened since has been unbelievable.”
Colin Farrell paid special attention to his Banshees of Inisherin costar Brandan Gleeson in his acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, while Austin Butler thanked Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington, and Elvis himself in his acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama.
Angela Bassett remembered Chadwick Boseman in her acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This win also marked the first Golden Globe ever given to a Marvel film for an acting category.
In her acceptance speech for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, Quinta Brunson owned her success. “I have to say thank you to to Disney, 20th Century, Warner Brothers, thank you for believing in this show about a group of teachers from Philadelphia. It has resonated with the world in a way that I couldn’t even imagine it would’ve. But let’s be real, I did imagine it, that’s why I sold it to you,” she said.
Sean Penn brought attention to events in Iran and Afghanistan before introducing a video message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “There will be no third world war,” Zelensky said in the video. “It is not a trilogy. Ukraine will stop the Russian aggression on our land.”
Presenters for the night included Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer Coolidge, Jenna Ortega, Niecy Nash-Betts, Ana de Armas, Claire Danes, Letitia Wright, Henry Golding, Hilary Swank, and Quentin Tarantino.
Billy Porter presented Ryan Murphy with the Carol Burnett Award for Achievement in Television, and Murphy spent most of his acceptance speech honoring the careers of Billy Porter, Michaela Jae “MJ” Rodriguez, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Jeremy Pope. “It’s hard being an LGBTQ kid in America. In fact, all over the world, then and now. And I have one word for you: Florida,” Murphy said. “You are often told you will never become anything. You have to hide your life to survive. But for those kids watching tonight, I offer up MJ and Billy and Niecy and Matt and Jeremy as examples of possibility. There is a way forward, use them as your North stars.”
Tracy Morgan and Jamie Lee Curtis honored Eddie Murphy with the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and during his acceptance speech, the Trading Places star shared that he’s been in the business for 46 years. He also stole the show with the conclusion of his speech, sharing his “simple” steps to success: “Just do these three things: Pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out your f*cking mouth.”
SEE THE FULL LIST OF WINNERS BELOW:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
The Fabelmans
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
The Banshees of Inisherin
Best TV Series, Drama
House of the Dragon
Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for TV
The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a TV Movie
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a TV Movie
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a TV Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a TV Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Best Director, Motion Picture
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language
Argentina, 1985
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a TV Musical, Comedy or Drama Series
Julia Garner, Ozark
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama
Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Austin Butler, Elvis
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
“Naatu Naatu,” RRR
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a TV Musical, Comedy or Drama Series
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once