Jerrod Carmichael hosts the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

The Golden Globes were back on NBC Tuesday night (January 10th), after being taken off the air in 2022 due to a lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. This year’s show, which could also be streamed live on Peacock, was hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.

Addressing the issue head-on, Carmichael said of the HFPA: “I’m not saying it’s a racist organization, but it didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died.” He also commented on the moment he was asked to host the show, joking, “One minute you’re at home making mint tea, the next you’re invited to be the Black face of an embattled white organization.” Carmichael ended his monologue saying he was happy to be in the presence of “talented people, people I admire,” adding, “this is an evening where we get to celebrate, and I think the industry deserves evenings like this.”

The big winners of the evening included Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, and The Banshees of Inisherin for film and Abbott Elementary and The White Lotus for television.

Michelle Yeoh gave an emotional acceptance speech for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, saying it’s been “an incredible fight to be here today, but I think it’s worth it,” and commenting on the discrimination she’s faced in the industry. “I remember when I first came to Hollywood,” she said. “It was a dream come true until I got here,” adding that she was told she was a “minority.” When the cut-off music came on, Yeoh told the pianist, “Shut up, please. I can beat you up, okay? And that’s serious.”

Ke Huy Quan also teared up during his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture. Thanking Steven Spielberg for his role in Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom, he said, “As I grew older, I started to wonder if that was it, if that was just luck. For so many years, I was afraid I had nothing more to offer. No matter what I did, I would never surpass what I achieved as a kid. Thankfully, more than 30 years later, two guys thought of me. They remembered that kid, and they gave me an opportunity to try again. Everything that has happened since has been unbelievable.”

Colin Farrell paid special attention to his Banshees of Inisherin costar Brandan Gleeson in his acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, while Austin Butler thanked Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington, and Elvis himself in his acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama.

Angela Bassett remembered Chadwick Boseman in her acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This win also marked the first Golden Globe ever given to a Marvel film for an acting category.

In her acceptance speech for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, Quinta Brunson owned her success. “I have to say thank you to to Disney, 20th Century, Warner Brothers, thank you for believing in this show about a group of teachers from Philadelphia. It has resonated with the world in a way that I couldn’t even imagine it would’ve. But let’s be real, I did imagine it, that’s why I sold it to you,” she said.

Sean Penn brought attention to events in Iran and Afghanistan before introducing a video message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “There will be no third world war,” Zelensky said in the video. “It is not a trilogy. Ukraine will stop the Russian aggression on our land.”

Presenters for the night included Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer Coolidge, Jenna Ortega, Niecy Nash-Betts, Ana de Armas, Claire Danes, Letitia Wright, Henry Golding, Hilary Swank, and Quentin Tarantino.

Billy Porter presented Ryan Murphy with the Carol Burnett Award for Achievement in Television, and Murphy spent most of his acceptance speech honoring the careers of Billy Porter, Michaela Jae “MJ” Rodriguez, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Jeremy Pope. “It’s hard being an LGBTQ kid in America. In fact, all over the world, then and now. And I have one word for you: Florida,” Murphy said. “You are often told you will never become anything. You have to hide your life to survive. But for those kids watching tonight, I offer up MJ and Billy and Niecy and Matt and Jeremy as examples of possibility. There is a way forward, use them as your North stars.”

Tracy Morgan and Jamie Lee Curtis honored Eddie Murphy with the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and during his acceptance speech, the Trading Places star shared that he’s been in the business for 46 years. He also stole the show with the conclusion of his speech, sharing his “simple” steps to success: “Just do these three things: Pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out your f*cking mouth.”

SEE THE FULL LIST OF WINNERS BELOW:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

The Fabelmans

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

The Banshees of Inisherin

Best TV Series, Drama

House of the Dragon

Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for TV

The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a TV Movie

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a TV Movie

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a TV Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a TV Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Best Director, Motion Picture

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language

Argentina, 1985

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a TV Musical, Comedy or Drama Series

Julia Garner, Ozark

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Naatu Naatu,” RRR

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a TV Musical, Comedy or Drama Series

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once