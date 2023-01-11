Jeremy Renner’s Family Provides Health Update

Jeremy Renner’s sister, Kym Renner, provided a health update to People about how the Hawkeye actor is doing, following a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day that left him hospitalized.

“We are so thrilled with his progress,” she told the outlet. “If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn’t mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn’t feel more positive about the road ahead.”

This comes after the Avengers star shared a video from the ICU to his Instagram stories last week. “ICU spa moment,” he captioned a video of himself from the hospital bed, with his mother and sister there to support him.