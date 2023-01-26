Jeremy Renner Was Trying To Save Nephew When He Was Run Over By Snow Plow

Jeremy Renner’s snow plow accident occurred because he was trying to save his nephew from harm.

According to a Nevada sheriff’s office incident report obtained by CNN, the Avengers star was towing his grown nephew’s car out of the snow when the Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding, causing Renner to exit the plow without setting the parking break.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office report added, “Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward. When Renner attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to (his nephew), he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over.”

Additionally, the break light indicator inside the cab was broken, which may have been a factor in the accident.