Jeremy Renner To Release Memoir About Near-Fatal Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner will delve into his near-fatal snowplow accident in his upcoming book, My Next Breath, recounting the incident and its aftermath with detailed insight and reflecting on the profound impact it had on him. The memoir is scheduled for release on April 29. Renner sustained severe injuries while attempting to rescue his nephew during snow clearing at his Nevada home on New Year’s Day 2023. The accident happened when a problem with the 14,300-pound snowcat’s parking brake caused him to be dragged underneath. Despite being initially declared dead on the scene, Renner was airlifted to a hospital where he underwent surgery for blunt chest trauma. (THR)