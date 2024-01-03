Jeremy Renner Says He ‘Had So Many Things To Live For’ Following Tragic Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner shared what motivated his recovery the most while appearing on CNN’s New Year’s Eve special Sunday night (December 31st). The Avengers actor told Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen that he had “so many things to live for” following his tragic snowplow accident on New Year’s Day (January 1st) last year.

“I have a giant family, I have a 10-year-old daughter. I would’ve disappointed and really messed up a lot of people’s lives if I would’ve passed. There’s a lot for me to get better for,” Renner said. “There was a lot for me to fight for, and recovery was just a one-way road in my mind.”

He jokingly added that he’s “also a pretty stubborn SOB.” The Mayor of Kingstown actor released the first song from his forthcoming EP about his recovery, titled Love and Titanium, on Monday (January 1st). The full EP will be available on January 19th.