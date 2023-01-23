Jeremy Renner Has ’30 Plus Broken Bones’ Following Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner is sharing more details about the injury he suffered on New Year’s Day. Sharing a photo of himself receiving physical therapy in a hospital bed at home, Renner wrote that he had suffered “30 plus broken bones.”

“Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love,” the Hawkeye actor captioned the post. “I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all.”

He added, “These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.”

Renner’s Avengers costar Chris Evans commented on his update, “That’s one tough mf’er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat??? Sending so much love.” The Mayor of Kingstown star replied, “Love you brother…. I did check on the snow cat , she needs fuel.”