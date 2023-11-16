Jeremy Renner, Fantasia Barrino, Robert Pattinson + More!

JEREMY RENNER CELEBRATES 10 MONTHS OF RECOVERY FOLLOWING SNOWPLOW ACCIDENT: Jeremy Renner shared a video of himself running and skipping along a driveway to Instagram on Tuesday (November 14th) to mark 10 months of recovery following his tragic snowplow accident on New Year’s Day. The Avengers actor previously revealed he suffered “30 plus” broken bones from the accident. “Today marks the day on 10 months of recovery,” he wrote in the caption. “First attempt at any of this activity (especially at steep grade) and was brought to tears of joy, hopefulness, and gratitude for all your support along with my family and friends…. I keep pushing for many reasons, but you are my fuel.”

FANTASIA BARRINO OPENS UP ABOUT 2010 OVERDOSE: Fantasia Barrino reflected on her 2010 overdose in an interview with Variety published on Tuesday (November 14th). The Color Purple actor was hospitalized in August of 2010 after overdosing on aspirin and sleep aids. “I just wanted the noise to stop,” she told the outlet, explaining that financially supporting her family had become “too much” for her. “I’m going to speak into every young person’s life and tell them, ‘Don’t you dare give up,'” she added. “I don’t care if it gets ugly. I don’t care if there’s storms. I realized I have the spirit of an eagle. They fly over storms.”

ROBERT PATTINSON REVEALS HE SLEPT ON AN INFLATABLE BOAT FOR SIX MONTHS: In an interview with Architectural Digest published on Wednesday (November 15th), Robert Pattinson shared that his favorite couch was an inflatable boat that he slept on for six months. “My least favorite could also be my most favorite,” the Twilight actor told the outlet. “There was a time when the only piece of furniture I had for about six months was an inflatable boat that would double as my couch, bed, and dining table. I loved it very much, but it caused a lot of back problems.”

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN POKES FUN AT KIM KARDASHIAN FOR WEARING A DASH T-SHIRT IN ‘GQ’ COVER SHOOT: Kim Kardashian shared images from her photoshoot for GQ’s Men of the Year 2023 issue to Instagram on Tuesday (November 14th), and her sister Kourtney couldn’t help but make fun of one photo in which the SKIMS founder is wearing a t-shirt that reads “DASH.” This is in reference to the clothing boutique that Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe ran for over a decade. “It’s the DASH t-shirt for me …. like did you save that?” Kourtney commented on the carousel. Other people chimed in to then make fun of Kourtney. “Has @kourtneykardash not seen the literal warehouse where @kimkardashian keeps old clothes?” one person wrote, according to Page Six.