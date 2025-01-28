Jeremy Allen White To Star In Netflix Bisexual Romance Drama ‘Enigma Variations’

Jeremy Allen White will star in and executive produce a Netflix limited series adaptation of André Aciman’s novel Enigma Variations, marking the second onscreen adaptation of one of Aciman’s works. White, known for his role in the FX series The Bear, will portray the main character, Paul, in the series, which chronicles a man’s lifelong journey through love and desire in various settings from adolescence to adulthood. Aciman’s novel Call Me By Your Name was adapted into an acclaimed film starring Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer, directed by Luca Guadagnino and written by James Ivory. The film earned four Oscar nominations, and Ivory won best adapted screenplay. (Variety)