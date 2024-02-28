Jeremiah Brent Joins ‘Queer Eye’ Cast, Replacing Bobby Berk

Interior designer Jeremiah Brent will join the Fab Five for season 9 of Netflix’s Emmy-winning series Queer Eye, following Bobby Berk’s exit last year. He joins Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France.

Brent runs his own design firm, as well as the lifestyle brand Atrio, and got his start in TV as Rachel Zoe’s stylist on season 4 of The Rachel Zoe Project in 2011. He and his fellow interior designer husband Nate Berkus also have numerous projects together and competed on HGTV’s Rock The Block in 2021. The new season of Queer Eye is set to begin shooting in Las Vegas this spring.