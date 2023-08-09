‘Jeopardy!,’ Noah Schnapp, Seth Rogen + More!

‘JEOPARDY!’ WILL FEATURE CONTESTANTS AND MATERIAL FROM PREVIOUS SEASONS AMID STRIKES: Jeopardy! showrunner Michael Davies revealed on Monday’s (August 7th) episode of the Inside Jeopardy! podcast that the game show’s fall season will feature former contestants and old material from previous seasons. “I believe, principally, that it would not be fair to have new contestants making their first appearance on the Alex Trebek Stage with non-original material,” Davies said. “We’re going to open the season with a second chance tournament for players from Season 37 who lost their initial game. Winners from that will advance to a Season 37 and Season 38 Champions Wildcard.” He added that questions will be derived from “a combination of material that our WGA writers wrote before the strike, which is still in the database, and material that has been re-deployed from multiple multiple seasons of the show.”

NOAH SCHNAPP SAYS HE ‘PROBABLY WOULD STILL BE CLOSETED’ WERE IT NOT FOR ‘STRANGER THINGS:’ Noah Schnapp is reflecting on how portraying his Stranger Things character Will Byers encouraged him to come out of the closet. “Once I did fully embrace that Will was gay, it was just an exponential speed towards accepting it for myself,” Schnapp told Variety. “I would be in a completely different place if I didn’t have Will to portray, and to embrace and help me accept myself. I think if I never played that character, I probably would still be closeted.” In the caption of his coming-out video shared on TikTok in January, Schnapp wrote, “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought.”

SETH ROGEN INSISTED ANIMATORS ON ‘TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM’ HAD WORK-LIFE BALANCE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem director Jeff Rowe told Insider in a recent interview that Seth Rogen advocated for animators’ work-life balance. Rowe recalled Rogen saying he “wants to make sure that our people have time away from work and that it doesn’t become their entire lives.'” Rowe added, “I really took that to heart and wanted to make sure that when we made this film, we did it ethically.”

ADAM DEVINE THINKS MARVEL MOVIES RUINED COMEDIES: Adam Devine is sharing his two cents on Marvel’s impact on Hollywood. “You watch comedies nowadays and you’re like, this is not a f—king comedy. Where are the jokes? Where are the bits? There’s still good comedy shows, but movie comedy…it’s hard,” the Modern Family actor said on a recent episode of the This Past Weekend podcast. “My theory: I think Marvel ruined it. I feel like superhero movies ruined comedies because you go to the theater and you expect to watch something that cost $200 million to make, and comedy movies aren’t that. So you’re like, ‘Why would I spend the same amount of money to go watch a little comedy in the theater if I can spend that and watch something that is worth $200 million?’ And they still make those movies kind of funny, like, ‘Oh my god, is that raccoon talking? This is hilarious!’ Which it is, but it’s not a real comedy.”