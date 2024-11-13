‘Jeopardy!’ Bar League To Bring Iconic Quiz Show To Trivia Nights Nationwide

Jeopardy! is partnering with Geeks Who Drink and TimePlay to launch the Jeopardy! Bar League, bringing the iconic quiz show to bar trivia nights across the country. The social and live adaptation, set to debut in December in limited capacity and expand nationwide in 2025, will even allow winners to qualify for the TV version hosted by Ken Jennings. Using TimePlay’s technology, teams can engage in real-time gameplay via mobile devices, with Geeks Who Drink hosts leading the trivia experience. “Bringing Jeopardy! out of the studio and into the real world is a major focus for us at the show,” executive producer Michael Davies said in a statement. (Good Morning America)