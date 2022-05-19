Jennifer Lopez Was Devastated By ‘Hustlers’ Oscar Snub
Jennifer Lopez was devastated after she failed to get an Oscar nomination for the film Hustlers.
A new trailer for the Netflix documentary series, Halftime shows the actress sobbing in bed after being overlooked by The Academy.
In a voiceover she can be heard saying, “It was hard. I just had very low self-esteem. I had to really figure out who I was and believe in that and not believe in anything else.”
Halftime will be available to stream June 14th on Netflix.