Jennifer Lopez Was Devastated By ‘Hustlers’ Oscar Snub

Jennifer Lopez was devastated after she failed to get an Oscar nomination for the film Hustlers.

A new trailer for the Netflix documentary series, Halftime shows the actress sobbing in bed after being overlooked by The Academy.

In a voiceover she can be heard saying, “It was hard. I just had very low self-esteem. I had to really figure out who I was and believe in that and not believe in anything else.”

Halftime will be available to stream June 14th on Netflix.