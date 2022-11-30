Jennifer Lopez Shares The Message Ben Affleck Had Engraved On Her Engagement Ring

Ben Affleck had a special message engraved on Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring, and the Marry Me star recently revealed what it is. The silver band on her green diamond ring reads, “not.going.anywhere.”

Lopez explained the meaning behind this to Zane Lowe on Monday (November 28th). “That’s how he would sign his emails when we started talking again. Like ‘Don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere,'” she said.

Apparently, Affleck also had the first engagement ring he gave her 20 years ago engraved as well. “My first diamond ring he gave me, the pink diamond ring, it said ‘sing,'” she said.