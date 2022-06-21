Jennifer Lopez Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Ben Affleck On Father’s Day

On Sunday night (January 19th), Jennifer Lopez posted a compilation video to her Instagram showcasing her and Ben Affleck’s life together. “Happy Father’s Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever,” she captioned the post.

Audio included in the montage features Lopez saying, “This is the best time of my life. I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build a family with someone who I love deeply and who is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be. I’m feeling incredibly blessed.”

The Marry Me actress also encouraged fans to visit her website OnTheJLo.com to see her full letter to Affleck. In it, she thanked the Gone Girl actor for taking good care of her kids as well: “I have had a front row seat to watching how you father for over a year now and I have never seen more consistent, loving and selfless father. And it’s not just to your own kids but also without obligation to mine as well.”

“You show up and put them first always. You are affectionate and engaged in every moment they are with you and it’s honestly one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen. Thank you for all you do for all of us. We appreciate and love you beyond measure,” she wrote.