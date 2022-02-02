Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Her ‘Second Chance’ With Ben Affleck

In a People cover story released on Tuesday (February 1st) Jennifer Lopez all but gushed about her relationship with Ben Affleck.

“I’ve never been better,” the Hustlers actress said, and that’s not just because her film Marry Me is set to debut on February 11th.

“I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him,” she said of Affleck while in the “sun-drenched room in her house,” as People illustrated, “that’s become Affleck’s office when he’s there.” Lopez added, “It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”

Lopez and Affleck were together from 2002 to 2004, and the pair recently reconnected last spring. The Selena actress said that there was “a little bit of fear” regarding the media frenzy that surrounded them the first time around.

“We both were like, ‘Wow, we’re so happy and we don’t want any of that to come into play again.’ We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us.”

She continued, “I’m so proud of the man he’s become that I’ve watched from afar. Being honest with each other, being loving, that’s just the basis of everything,”