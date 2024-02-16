Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Her Breakup With Ben Affleck In The Early Aughts

Jennifer Lopez shared more details about her split from Ben Affleck the first time around during an interview with Apple Music published on Wednesday (February 14th). The Marry Me actor revealed that they actually went their separate ways months after they called off their high-profile wedding.

“We didn’t break up right at that moment, it happened over the series of the next few months,” she said. The pair called off their wedding the day before it was scheduled to take place in September of 2003. “Because what it did was it casted doubt in me, and both of us, about what our relationship was and where it was going, I think.”

The Wedding Planner actor added that, although he was in his “late 20s” and she was in her “early 30s,” they just “weren’t there yet.” What made the difference was time spent doing the “work” necessary for a healthy relationship. “It wasn’t until both of us had done, I know for me, a lot of work, and got into a place where I was like, ‘You know what? I’m totally good on my own,” she said.

On Thursday’s (February 15th) episode of the Today show, Lopez also revealed what she would do if she saw someone flirting with the Gone Girl actor. “Don’t play with me. Do not play with me,” she told host Hoda Kotb. “First of all, I’m a lover, not a fighter, but I will let them know in a very elegant and lady-like way to step all the way off.”