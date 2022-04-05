Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, FKA Twigs + More!

THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT SEASON TWO TRAILER IS RELEASED: According to TVLine, a new trailer for the second season of The Flight Attendant dropped on Monday (April 4th). The suspense-filled new season will premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, April 21st.

AMAZON PRIME PICKS UP SHOTGUN WEDDING: Deadline reports that romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding will go straight to streaming on Prime Video. Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel star in the film, with additional appearances from Jennifer Coolidge, Sonia Braga, Lenny Kravitz, and more.

FKA TWIGS TO STAR IN THE CROW REBOOT: According to The Hollywood Reporter, singer-songwriter FKA Twigs is set to star in Rupert Sanders’ reboot of The Crow, “a supernatural revenge thriller.” The original film came out in the 1990s, and features a man who was resurrected by a crow in order to take revenge on those who killed him and his fiancée.

CRAIG GILLESPIE WILL DIRECT GAMESTOP FEATURE: Deadline reports that Pam & Tommy director Craig Gillespie has found his next project. Gillespie will direct MGM’s feature adaptation of Ben Mezrich’s The Antisocial Network. The book documents the 2021 revival of video game retailer GameStop by “amateur investors, gamers and Internet trolls.”