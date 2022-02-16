Jennifer Lopez Doesn’t Want A Public Engagement

Jennifer Lopez dropped hints about what kind of engagement she wants during a recent appearance on the Heart FM radio show.

“I love public displays of romance. I don’t know that I would love a proposal, I think that that’s a more intimate thing between two people, but I have no problem with PDA. I’m actually all about it if you really feel it,” the Marry Me actress said.

“But I do think a proposal is kind of an intimate, sacred thing that should just be between two people. When you’re about to pledge your lives to each other that’s a big deal,” she added.

Perhaps Ben Affleck will take note! A source told Entertainment Tonight that the pair “are open to the possibility of getting engaged and married.”

“Ben and Jen are so in love. Their loved ones would not be surprised if Ben pops the question,” the source added.