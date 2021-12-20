Jennifer Lopez Denies Being Upset With Ben Affleck Regarding His Comments On The Howard Stern Show

Despite media reports claiming otherwise, Jennifer Lopez says that she isn’t upset with Ben Affleck for the comments he made recently about his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Affleck has been in hot water since his appearance on The Howard Stern Show, where he said he felt “trapped” in his marriage with Garner, and that this was part of the reason why he started drinking. Lopez told People, “This story is simply not true,” referring to claims that she took offense to Affleck’s comments. She added, “I couldn’t have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person.”

Affleck appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! recently to address the controversy. He said that he was trying to illustrate how he and Garner “respect each other and cared about each other and cared about our kids and put them first,” but instead he said he came off as, “the worst, most insensitive, stupid awful guy.”