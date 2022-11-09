Jennifer Lopez Comments On Taking Ben Affleck’s Name

Jennifer Lopez is explaining why she’s chosen to take Ben Affleck’s name, following the pair’s wedding in July. In a cover story for the December issue of Vogue, the Marry Me actress said she “understand[s] that people have their feelings about it,” but to her, it’s “romantic.”

“People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we’re joined together. We’re husband and wife. I’m proud of that,” she told the magazine.

The Hustlers actress continued, “I’m very much in control of my own life and destiny and feel empowered as a woman and as a person. I can understand that people have their feelings about it, and that’s OK, too.”

Lopez added, “But if you want to know how I feel about it, I just feel like it’s romantic.”