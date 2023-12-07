Jennifer Lopez Comments On How She Has Yet To Win An Oscar Or A Grammy

Jennifer Lopez accepted her fifth Icon Award on Tuesday night (December 5th) during Elle’s Women in Hollywood event. After Donna Langley, the chairperson of Universal Pictures, presented her with the honor, the Marry Me star mentioned that she’s never taken home an Oscar or a Grammy.

“I don’t have an Oscar. And I don’t have a Golden Globe. And I don’t have a Grammy or a SAG Award or a BAFTA or a Critics Choice or a Hollywood Film Award,” she said. Lopez was snubbed for her 2019 film Hustlers, despite major awards season buzz.

She added, “But this is my fifth Icon Award … This award is all about being a representative symbol, in this case, what it is to be a woman in Hollywood.”

Lopez wore a stunning metal breastplate to the event as well. Her husband, Ben Affleck, joked earlier in the evening that it gave him “PTSD” because he was having “flashbacks” to his Batman suit.