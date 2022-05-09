Jennifer Lopez, Anthony Anderson, Sophie Turner + More!

JENNIFER LOPEZ SHARES MOTHER’S DAY THROWBACK VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez shared a cute Bennifer throwback video on Sunday (May 8th) to Instagram and Twitter. Page Six reports that the video shows the couple at an NBA game on May 11th, 2003. An announcer calls them “Hollywood’s hottest couple,” as they both wish their moms a Happy Mother’s Day.

ANTHONY ANDERSON GRADUATES FROM HOWARD UNIVERSITY: Black-ish star Anthony Anderson posted to Instagram on Sunday (May 8th) to celebrate his graduation from Howard University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts. “To quote Biggie, ‘IT WAS ALL A DREAM!’ Words can’t begin to describe the emotional roller coaster I’m on right now. It’s literally been 30 years in the making. This spring I was finally able to complete the work to graduate from Howard University with a BFA degree from the Chadwick A Boseman College of Fine Arts! Yesterday was a full circle moment. It’s never too late! Things happen when they’re supposed to happen!” he wrote.

SOPHIE TURNER TURNS DOWN KENDALL JENNER’S MET GALA AFTERPARTY INVITE: On Friday’s (May 6th) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner revealed how she turned down Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala afterparty invite. “I’m really bad around celebrities. Every celebrity I come into contact with, I act up or say something stupid,” she said. “So, Kendall Jenner, she was at the Met. And I love the Kardashians, but I think she’s so gorgeous in real life, and I was so struck by her beauty, and she invited me to this after party — this low-key afterparty,” Turner said. But when Jenner asked if she wanted to come, Turner said, “‘No, no, I don’t.’” She added, “And I’m like, ‘Why? Why do I do this to myself?’”

CHRISHELL STAUSE JOKES ABOUT COMING OUT OF THE CLOSET: After confirming her relationship with singer G Flip, who is nonbinary, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause posted to her Instagram stories and made a joke about coming out of the closet. According to People, Stause said in a series of videos, “Closet update, guys, look at this. We’ve got all the marble on [the wall] now, we’ve got the rose quartz [in], which is so pretty. So, yeah, it’s coming along. OK, I’m gonna come out of it now.”