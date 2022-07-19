Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck ‘Plan On Having A Bigger Party’

It looks like there will be a part two when it comes to Ben and Jen’s big day. Following their Las Vegas wedding over the weekend, a source told People that the couple “plan on having a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends.”

The source continued, “They don’t have a honeymoon planned yet. Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon.”

The source highlighted how happy Lopez is with the relationship. “Ever since they started dating again, Jennifer has truly believed that this is it. She is looking forward to growing old with Ben. She is very happy and content with Ben. She couldn’t ask for anything else. She thinks it’s all perfect,” the source said.

In her On the JLo newsletter announcing the news, Lopez wrote, “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.”