Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Celebrate Their One-Year Wedding Anniversary

It’s hard to believe it’s already been a year since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck eloped in Las Vegas. The couple celebrated the wedding anniversary with a dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, on Monday night (July 17th).

The Marry Me actress also shared selfies to Instagram, captioning the post, “One year since our Midnight Trip To Vegas …”

On Tuesday (July 18th), Lopez released lyrics from a new song of hers commemorating the special night via her On the JLo newsletter.

“What about a / Midnight trip to Vegas / Just me and you baby / Throw the kids in the back / Of the pink Cadillac,” the lyrics read. “And us in the bathroom changing / Midnight trip to Vegas / Both our hearts are racin’ / I’ll pick you up late / We don’t have to wait / Yeah let’s do something crazy.”