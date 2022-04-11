Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Engaged For The Second Time

The rumors are true! Days after Jennifer Lopez was spotted wearing what looked like an engagement ring, the Marry Me star confirmed that she and Ben Affleck are engaged … For the second time.

Lopez revealed the news through her On the JLo newsletter, showing off her gorgeous green diamond engagement ring. In a previous newsletter, she shared that green is her favorite color.

“I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green,” she said.

Lopez also posted a video to Twitter on Friday (April 8th), teasing fans with the news of a “major announcement,” while adding a diamond ring emoji to her Twitter handle.

This news comes approximately 20 years after the couple’s first engagement in 2002. Congratulations Jen and Ben!