Jennifer Lawrence Told Robert De Niro To ‘Go Home’ At Her Wedding

Jennifer Lawrence spoke with E! News at the Golden Globes Sunday (January 7th) about her 2019 wedding to Cooke Maroney. The Don’t Look Up actor said she felt “awful” as a bride and found the whole event to be “so stressful.”

“You’re not having fun. You’re just like, ‘Is that person having fun?’” she said. At one point, Lawrence revealed that she was so worried about whether her former costar, Robert De Niro, was having a good time that she told him to “go home.”

“I looked over and I saw Bob, who doesn’t know anybody and he’s kind of wandering around, and I immediately was like, ‘No, this isn’t what he wants to be doing. I don’t want him here,’” she explained. “So I went over and whispered, I was like, ‘Go home,’ and he was nice — he like talked to my parents and was polite — but I was like, ‘Go.’ “

The No Hard Feelings actor added that De Niro leaving “genuinely made me feel better.”