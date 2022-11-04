Jennifer Lawrence Says She Used To ‘Get Stoned’ With Her ‘Hunger Games’ Costars After Premieres

Jennifer Lawrence told The New York Times recently how she and her Hunger Games costars, Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson, would unwind following premieres.

“The boys and I would always go back to our hotel and just drink whiskey and get stoned,” she said. “My mother-in-law’s going to love this. I don’t do it anymore, I’m a mom!”

The Don’t Look Up actress thought the four Hunger Games films were “fantastic.” However, she shared, “The only thing that gave me pause was just how famous it would make me.”

Lawrence also joked that the new Hunger Games prequel Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes makes her “feel old as mold.”

“I remember being 21 and thinking, ‘My God, one day they’ll redo and remake them. But I’ll be so old by then! I’ll be dead!’ ” she said.