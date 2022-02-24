Jennifer Lawrence Reportedly Gave Birth

TMZ is reporting that Jennifer Lawrence is a mom. According to the outlet, public records show that the Hunger Games star gave birth in L.A. County, but the gender of the child and exact date of birth have not been revealed.

The news comes five months after People broke the news of the 31-year-old actresses’ pregnancy last September.

This is the first child for both Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney. The couple tied the knot on October 19th, 2019 in Rhode Island.