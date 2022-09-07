Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up About Motherhood

Jennifer Lawrence recently opened up to Vogue about how becoming a mother has changed her perspective.

The Don’t Look Up actress told the outlet for its October cover story, “The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, Now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere.”

Lawrence revealed that before giving birth to son, Cy, she had two miscarriages, one when she was in her twenties, and another took place while shooting Don’t Look Up.