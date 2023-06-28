Jennifer Lawrence Denies Having An Affair With Liam Hemsworth

On Monday’s (June 26th) episode of Watch What Happens Live, Jennifer Lawrence addressed the rumors that she had an affair with Liam Hemsworth while he was in a relationship with Miley Cyrus.

Fans of the “Wrecking Ball” singer have theorized that the “Flowers” music video Cyrus released on Hemsworth’s 33rd birthday in January was about an affair between the two Hunger Games stars. “There was already a lot of talk that the music video was referencing a secret fling that you had with Liam Hemsworth while he was with Miley Cyrus,” host Andy Cohen asked the No Hard Feelings star.

“Not true, total rumor,” Lawrence responded. “I mean, we all know me and Liam, like, kissed one time. It was years after they’d broke up.”

In the video, Cyrus wears a gold dress that resembles one Lawrence wore to the 2012 Los Angeles premiere of The Hunger Games. “So I just assumed that was, like, a coincidence,” Lawrence added.