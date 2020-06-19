Jennifer Lawrence Caves and Joins Twitter for the Best Reason

Jennifer Lawrence has been one of the legendary celeb hold-outs against social media. But the Oscar-winning star has finally joined Twitter (her handle is @JLawrence_RepUs) in a bid to fight racism and injustice.

In her first tweet, she shared a video from RepresentUs, an organization that Lawrence sits on the board of, featuring actor Omar Epps discussing the high percentage of black men in jail in the U.S.

Her second tweet featured a statement from the actress regarding Breonna Taylor’s death. As many will recall, Taylor was a black woman who was killed by police in her home in March.

As she noted, the officers involved in Taylor’s death have not been charged. Lawrence wrote: “As a Louisvillian, as a human being, I cannot be silent. I join all those who are speaking out against this grave injustice, calling upon Attorney General Daniel Cameron to take immediate action to hold those responsible for her death accountable.”