Jennifer Hudson, Martha Stewart, Others To Host Amazon Black Friday Shopping Shows

Jennifer Hudson, Martha Stewart, Eva Mendes, and Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town will pitch Black Friday deals for Amazon in live shopping shows produced by TalkShopLive. Viewers will be able to watch and shop the collaborations on multiple platforms including TalkShop.Live site, amazon.com/live, Amazon Live’s FAST channel on Prime Video, as well as on social media platforms. Stewart will highlight “Martha’s 10 Good Things for the Holidays,” featuring a range of items from her collection. Hudson will talk about her new holiday album The Gift of Love, along with other holiday gift ideas. Mendes will present her new children’s book Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries, along with deals from her Skura Style sponges line and more. Schlapman will showcase how to “set the perfect holiday table” with Black Friday deals as inspired by Little Big Town’s new holiday song “Glow.” (Variety)