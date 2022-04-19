Jennifer Grey Says She Felt ‘Invisible’ After Her Nose Jobs

Jennifer Grey is opening up about getting her nose done. The Dirty Dancing star recently spoke to People about her forthcoming memoir Out of the Corner and the rhinoplasties that changed the course of her career.

At the encouragement of her mother, Grey got her first nose job following the release of Dirty Dancing in 1987. “She loves me, loved me, always has, and she was pragmatic because she was saying, ‘Guess what? It’s too hard to cast you. Make it easier for them.’ And then I did and she was right. It wasn’t like, ‘You’re not pretty.’ It’s like, ‘Guess what? If you don’t want to be an actor, okay. But if you wanna be an actor…’,” Grey said.

After her second rhinoplasty, Grey was at a premiere when Michael Douglas turned around and didn’t even recognize her. “That was the first time I had gone out in public. And it became the thing, the idea of being completely invisible, from one day to the next,” she said.

Grey continued, “In the world’s eyes, I was no longer me. and the weird thing was that thing that I resisted my whole life, and the thing I was so upset with my mother for always telling me I should do my nose.”