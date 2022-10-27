Jennifer Garner Threw Herself A Wedding For Her Fiftieth Birthday
Jennifer Garner recently threw herself an uncharacteristically big party for her fiftieth birthday.
The Alias alum told Town and Country Wednesday (October 26th), “I basically had a wedding for myself, I was so shocked that I was doing it.”
But it wasn’t all fun and games. The charitable actress also asked her guests to fill 5,000 backpacks each with enough food to feed a family of four for a program called Blessings in a Backpack.