Jennifer Garner Tells Mark Ruffalo ‘To Work With You Is To Love You’

Jennifer Garner honored her 13 Going on 30 costar Mark Ruffalo at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Thursday (February 8th). The Avengers actor can be seen covering his face with his hands in a photo taken during the event, while Garner is at the podium.

“To work with you, Mark, is to love you, I don’t care what anyone says,” the Alias actor said during her speech. “You allow yourself to be fully known by your colleagues, by the audience, by the world.”

Garner also congratulated Ruffalo on being nominated for Best Supporting Actor at this year’s Oscars. “Your work on Poor Things deserves all of the awards, all of them. But the real success is in how thrilled and delighted your colleagues are to have the opportunity to lift you up and celebrate you,” she said.