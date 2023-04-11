Jennifer Garner Says She Avoids Headlines About Ben Affleck

In a recent interview with Stellar Magazine, Jennifer Garner admitted that she doesn’t enjoy reading stories about herself or her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

“I really work hard not to see either of us in the press,” she told the outlet. “It doesn’t make me feel good, even if it’s something nice about one of us. I just try to forget that I’m out there in any way, and the same with anyone I love. I don’t need to see anyone in my family made into a meme.”

Affleck has become a meme on multiple occasions. Most recently, the Good Will Hunting actor went viral for looking miserable at this year’s GRAMMYs. “Although I’m sure he’s quite meme-worthy, yes!” the Alias actress added.