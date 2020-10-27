Jennifer Garner Responds to Pregnancy Rumors

How many times will this woman have to say she doesn’t want children? Jennifer Garner is pushing back yet again against rumors that she is pregnant. To be fair, she may have brought this one on herself.

She posted a shot of herself holding a carved pumpkin with a tiny smiling pumpkin smiling from inside it’s stomach/door. The 48-year-old captioned it: "When you and your jack-o’-lantern share a vibe…”

A fan wrote: "I thought this was a pregnancy announcement for a hot second.”

Garner replied to the comment, writing, "@officialmelrose STILL NOT HAVING MORE BABIES. Good grief, I didn’t even see it, i just saw matching smiles.”

Last month, she responded to commenters who thought she “looked” pregnant. "I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not — and never will be – pregnant. We can lay that pupper to rest. Have [I] gained the COVID-19? Possibly. But that is another story."

Garner shares daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 8, with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.