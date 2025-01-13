Jennifer Garner, Paris Hilton, More Mobilize Donations & Volunteering Efforts Amid Los Angeles Wildfires

Jennifer Garner, Paris Hilton, Sharon Stone, Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez, and others are actively contributing to wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles. Garner partnered with José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen to provide meals to those in need, while Hilton established an emergency fund for displaced families. Stone and Berry are collecting clothing donations, with support from Uber for distribution. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also met with evacuees. Snoop Dogg has transformed his clothing store into a temporary donation center, collecting essential items for evacuees. (Deadline)

Kim Kardashian showed support for Southern California prison inmates who are aiding in the fight against the destructive wildfires. In a statement shared on her Instagram Stories, Kardashian emphasized that the inmates “get paid almost nothing, risk their lives, some have died, to prove to the community that they have changed are now first responders. I see them as heroes.” Over 1,000 prisoners are helping to fight the LA fires. (Page Six)

Rory Sykes, a former child actor turned motivational speaker living with disabilities, tragically passed away in the Los Angeles wildfires at the age of 32. His mother, Shelley Sykes, announced on social media that Rory, who was born blind and had cerebral palsy, died at their family home in Malibu. His mother shared that he was staying in a cottage on the family’s 17-acre estate when he succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning. (THR)