Jennifer Garner Named Hasty Pudding’s 2022 Woman Of The Year

Saturday (February 5th) was a blast for Jennifer Garner, as she was awarded the 2022 Hasty Pudding Award from Hasty Pudding Theatricals at Harvard University.

The Adam Project actress rode in a convertible through Cambridge, Massachusetts, with members of the Theatricals who were in drag. She also performed the can-can with students in front of Harvard’s Farkas Hall with her Hasty Pudding medal around her neck. Later that evening, she received the Pudding Pot onstage.

Garner addressed the audience, “I guarantee my day was better and more fun than yours. I am a devoted member of the Hasty Pudding Club from now on, and I will be a nerd in the audience next year, I promise. This has been the most fun day ever.”

Later, she was asked questions that she “had to answer.” When an audience member asked Garner about her first kiss, she said, laughing, “It was a guy named Matt Crittenden. He tried to go further than a kiss, and I swatted it away. He broke up with me the next day because he said I was a prude, which was a badge I’ve worn proudly ever since. I was 18!”