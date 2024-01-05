Jennifer Garner, Jeremy Allen White, Ben Affleck + More!

JENNIFER GARNER’S DAUGHTER VIOLET WEARS SWEATSHIRT IN SUPPORT OF PALESTINE: Page Six reports that Jennifer Garner’s daughter, Violet, wore a black sweatshirt in support of Palestine while shopping with her mother in Beverly Hills on Tuesday (January 2nd). The “freedom melon crewneck” Violet wore comes from the company Wear The Peace and features a watermelon in the shape of the Gaza strip on the front of it. The fruit is grown in Palestine and has long symbolized “a symbol of identity and resistance” for Palestinians, according to The New York Times.

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE POSES FOR NEW CALVIN KLEIN UNDERWEAR CAMPAIGN: Jeremy Allen White is the latest celebrity to don a pair of Calvin Klein underpants. The Bear actor’s campaign launched on Thursday (January 4th), to the delight of many. In a video shared to Instagram by the fashion company, White can be seen stripping down to nothing but a pair of white boxer briefs and showing off his physique on a rooftop in New York City.

BEN AFFLECK IS SHOOTING A NEW DUNKIN’ DONUTS COMMERCIAL: According to Page Six, Ben Affleck recreated a viral meme from 2020, during which he struggled to carry multiple iced coffees and a Dunkin’ Donuts box outside of his home in Los Angeles. This time it was intentional, as the Good Will Hunting actor was shooting a new commercial for Dunkin’. Wearing jeans and alternating t-shirts, Affleck was photographed carrying and dropping multiple boxes of Dunkin’ Donuts. One photo shows him wearing a t-shirt with Matt Damon’s face on it.

TOM FELTON AND MATTHEW LEWIS REUNITE: Tom Felton and Matthew Lewis had a mini-Harry Potter reunion recently. On Thursday (January 4th), Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the franchise, shared a black-and-white photo of himself with Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom. “Gryffindork or not – I still love this man very much,” Felton captioned the Instagram post.