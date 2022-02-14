Jennifer Coolidge Says She Wants To Create An A** Candle To Rival Gwyneth Paltrow

After appearing alongside Gwyneth Paltrow in an Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial, The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge told People she wants to create an a** candle to rival Paltrow’s “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle.

“You know what I want to do? I want to have an ass candle. I want to be the first that comes up with it!” Coolidge said.

In the commercial, Coolidge and Paltrow join stars like Trevor Noah and Nicholas Braun as they take bites out of inedible objects like lipsticks, lightbulbs, and diapers—in a hilarious effort to promote that Uber Eats delivers more than just food.

Paltrow even takes a bite out of her famed Vagina candle. “This candle tastes funny,” she says while chewing it. “Not bad, but funny.”