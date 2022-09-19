Jennifer Coolidge Had To Go To The Emergency Room Because Of A Spray Tan

Following her Emmy win for her performance in The White Lotus, Jennifer Coolidge told Allure that a bad spray tan sent her to the hospital right before filming the series.

“For The White Lotus, I didn’t want to look like a big, white marshmallow on the beach in Hawaii, so I got a spray tan. I got on the plane and I started to feel really weird. By the time I got off the flight, I had to go to the emergency room,” she said.

This health scare changed things on set as well. “I think we ended up using regular makeup,” she said. “The minute we stopped filming, I would shower. I have such a quick reaction to stuff.”