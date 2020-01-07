Jennifer Aniston Toys With Our Emotions

Jennifer Aniston knows social media is obsessed with the possibility that she and Brad Pitt will rekindle their romance. Yes, they got divorced in 2005 and both have been married since, to Angelina Jolie and Justin Theroux, respectively, but ….

To kick things off, Pitt told Entertainment Tonight that he was looking forward into running into her: “I’ll run into Jen, she’s a good friend.” Then, when he took the stage to accept an award for his work in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, he joked about how everyone’s obsessed with his dating life, and a cameraperson panned to a laughing Aniston.

Then, eagle-eyed fans noticed Aniston “liking” shots of Pitt taken that night, and their collective head exploded. With joy, we think.

PITT KNOWS

Meanwhile, Pitt knows everyone is obsessed with his love life. He told Marc Maron on his podcast: “I’m just like trash mag fodder. I don’t know. Because of my disaster of a personal life, probably.”