Jennifer Aniston To Star In Apple TV+ Series Based On Jennette McCurdy’s Memoir

Apple TV+ has ordered a 10-episode series inspired by Jennette McCurdy’s bestselling memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died, with Jennifer Aniston set to star. The heartbreaking and hilarious dramedy will center on the codependent relationship between an 18-year-old actress in a hit kids’ show and her narcissistic mother, who revels in her identity as “a starlet’s mother.” McCurdy, known for her roles in Nickelodeon’s iCarly and other TV series, will write and executive produce the series alongside Ari Katcher. The new series expands Aniston’s relationship with Apple TV+, where she currently stars in and executive produces the acclaimed drama The Morning Show. (Variety)