Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Hudson, Common + More!

JENNIFER ANISTON IS REPORTEDLY ‘STRUGGLING’ WITH MATTHEW PERRY’S DEATH: According to Page Six, Jennifer Aniston is having an especially hard time handling the loss of her Friends costar, Matthew Perry, following her father John Aniston’s death last year. “Out of the remaining five, Jen and Courteney Cox are reeling the most, and Jen is probably the one who is struggling most acutely,” a source told the outlet. “It’s a second massive loss in less than a year, with the one-year anniversary of her dad’s death just around the corner. She still hasn’t fully regained her footing from that, and now this has just completely knocked her off her feet.” Perry died unexpectedly on October 28th at the age of 54.

JENNIFER HUDSON AND COMMON ARE PHOTOGRAPHED HOLDING HANDS: It appears the rumors are true about Jennifer Hudson and Common! The pair, who have been rumored to be dating since 2022, were spotted holding hands on Saturday (November 4th) as they arrived at Joe’s Pub in New York City—according to Entertainment Tonight. This news comes after the Dreamgirls actor told Gayle King on CBS Mornings she is “very happy” in her current relationship.

LORI HARVEY AND DAMSON IDRIS BREAK UP: Lori Harvey and Damson Idris have confirmed that they’re going their separate ways after more than a year of dating. The pair shared a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday (November 7th). “We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication,” the statement reads. “We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

AMY SEDARIS WISHES PARKER POSEY A HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Amy Sedaris took to Instagram on Wednesday (November 8th) to wish Parker Posey a happy 55th birthday. Sharing a scene from Party Girl, in which Posey does a cartwheel and dances on a table while working as a librarian, the Strangers with Candy actor wrote, “Happy Birthday @itsparkerposey … One of a kind.” She added, “Always happy to see her in anything and anywhere NY a staple.”