Jennifer Aniston Is Ready for Love Again

Jennifer Aniston is on the market. While she normally shies away from discussing her love life, she told Bruce Bozzi on his SiriusXM show Lunch With Bruce that “no one of importance has hit my radar yet. But I think it’s, I think it’s time. I think I’m ready to share myself with another.”

Aniston split from husband Justin Theroux in 2017 after less than three years of marriage. For a long time, she was happy going solo.

“I didn’t want to for a long time,” she shared. “I loved really being my own woman. Without being a part of a couple. I’ve been a part of a couple since I was 20, so there was something really nice about taking the time.”

But don’t expect to find Aniston swiping right. “No Tinders and no Rayas please,” she told Bozzi. “I’m an old-school girl.”

She said that she’s looking for “confidence, but not a cockiness. Humor, please I beg of you, beg of you. Generous. Kind to people. Fitness is important and not just about like how you look. I want to be around here for a long time and not be in a wheelchair when I’m 80.”