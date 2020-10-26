Jennifer Aniston Casts Vote for Joe Biden, Implores People To Not Vote for Kanye West

Don’t tell Kim, but Jennifer Aniston is coming out against her husband Kanye West. The Friends alum cast her ballot early in the presidential election, and shared the news on Instagram. Aniston has publicly endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for president, and she is continuing to stump for them, telling followers that there is too much at stake with LGBTQ and women’s rights to vote casually.

She wrote: “Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science… too many people have died. I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now… your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting).”

She added: “This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. PS – It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible.”