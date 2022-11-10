Jennifer Aniston Admits She Tried IVF To Get Pregnant

Jennifer Aniston admitted to Allure for their latest cover story that she was trying to get pregnant in her late 30s and 40s.

The Friends alum told the outlet, “All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

However, the 53-year-old said that she has “zero regrets.” She added, “I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore.”

Kaley Cuoco took to Instagram Wednesday to share support for her Picture Perfect costar as she shared her struggles with IVF. The pregnant Flight Attendant star wrote in her Stories, “You never know what people are going through behind the scenes. . . stop assuming and judging every little Thing! @jenniferaniston thank you for sharing this story.”