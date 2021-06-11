Jennie Garth Recalls Being Caged With Luke Perry To Avoid Fans

Jennie Garth was once caged like a zoo animal in a desperate attempt to avoid some crazed fans.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star told the People in the 90s podcast that she and her late costar Luke Perry were at a zoo in Fresno, California on Earth Day in 1991 when when the incident occurred.

She told hosts Jason Sheeler and Andrea Lavinthal, "It was just weird. And then it got too crazy, and people were rushing the zoo cages. And we had to go out through one of the enclosures of the animals – I don't remember, the monkeys or something – but I just remember them actually putting us in a cage at the zoo. And I was like, 'This feels good.'"

The 49-year-old actress said it was “one of the pivotal moments” in realize how famous they had become.