Jenna Ortega Passed On ‘Wednesday’ Multiple Times

Netflix’s Addams Family spinoff Wednesday turned out to be a big hit, and Jenna Ortega shared with U.K.’s The Times recently that she almost didn’t star in it.

“I got the email, passed on it,” she told the outlet. “I had done so much TV in my life. All I’ve ever wanted to do is film … You have to prove yourself. It’s only in the last three or four years that I’ve been able to start going up for film. I was scared that by signing on to another television show it could prevent me from doing other jobs I really wanted and cared about.”

She continued, “The only reason I went back is because Tim [Burton, director and executive producer of ‘Wednesday’] is such a legend, and we just happened to get along very well. But even then I said, ‘Ah, no — I think I’m OK,’ a couple [more] times.”

The Scream actress added that she didn’t think many people would watch the series. “I thought it wasn’t going to be watched,” she added. “That it will be a nice little gem that someone finds, but [most people don’t].”